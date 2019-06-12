Most rappers that are just starting out would kill for the opportunity to work with an established name like Rich The Kid. However, after his run-in with Lil Uzi Vert last year, one rising rapper has absolutely zero interest in getting in the studio with him. Kodak Black has been grooming Brooklyn's 22Gz for success after becoming a member of Sniper Gang. He's got all the tools to make it big and he seemingly isn't down to take a shortcut by working with Rich The Kid. Instead, he decided to expose the rapper and call him out on social media.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

22Gz received a direct message from the head of Rich Forever when he chose to snap at the Atlanta artist, bringing up his fight with Lil Uzi Vert. "Somebody tell this weirdo rapper n***a @richthekid stop tryn make his face clean in my hood," wrote 22Gz on his Instagram story after sharing a DM Rich sent him asking to collaborate. "@liluzivert done chased your bitch ass U NOT TOUGH."

Of course, the Brooklynite is referring to an incident where Uzi chased Rich The Kid all the way to a Starbucks cafe where the rapper hid behind the service counter. 22Gz clearly isn't into all the ass-kissing that happens in the industry and he's not about to play nice. If you ask him for a feature, you better make sure your track record is clean.