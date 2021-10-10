There isn't a fanbase that's as dedicated as NBA Youngboy's. YB Better turned into a marketing catchphrase for the rapper after the outpour of memes and troll accounts that litter that exact phrase under practically every other rapper's comment section including Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston Hottie fired back at her trolls on Twitter yesterday, tweeting, "YB Better" and "you fell off... period."



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The timing of the tweets arrived days after Kodak Black called her out, again, for the "drive the boat" phrase which Yak popularized following a viral clip. Given Yak's previous tension with Youngboy, it seemed like a few people perceived Meg's tweets as some sort of shade towards the Broward County rapper.

Producer Dyryk, who is responsible for many of Kodak Black's hits including "Killing The Rats", took to Instagram where he put Meg on blast for the series of tweets she sent out. The producer said that he has sat in on her "writing camps" before bashing her ability as an MC.

"@theestallion been in your writing camps with all your "go-to writers." You are definitely not the talent behind any of your records," he boldly claimed. "Go cling on that bottle and re-cut that verse one more time, you didn't match the reference they wrote for you."

Megan addressed allegations of using ghostwriters back in 2019. After Wolftyla claimed that she went uncredited for her efforts on "Simon Says," Megan and Juicy J issued statements denying the use of external songwriters for the song.