Pompano Beach, Florida rapper Kodak Black continues to serve out his 46-month prison sentence. Back in November 2019, Kodak took a plea deal to the gun charges against him, but according to updates to the rapper's social media account, his time in prison has been a harrowing one. He was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a prison guard, and last week a lengthy message was shared via his Instagram page where the rapper stated, "They are strategically killing me slowly in here."

On Wednesday (January 22), a report by Miami's 7News states that Kodak's mother, Marcelene Simmons, has hired attorney Benjamin Crump who has also worked as Trayvon Martin's family lawyer. According to the outlet, Simmons and Crump accuse the prison of violating Kodak's civil rights as he's accused the institution of denying him food and medical care while physically abusing him behind bars.

“We know something happened in that prison,” Crump said. “We believe they intentionally moved him, so he couldn’t meet with his attorneys." While weeping, Marcelene said, "If my son dies, I'm gonna kill myself, too. Please, please, I need help." She added, "I want to make sure my son is OK,” said Simmons. “I want to make sure they don’t kill my son... My son is everything [to] me."