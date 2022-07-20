Police arrestedKodak Black on drug charges last week after he was pulled over during a traffic stop. Though Yak was hit with charges of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone, his lawyer insists neither will hold in court since the rapper actually does have a prescription.

Per TMZ, Kodak Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen said the pills discovered in his vehicle at the time of the arrest were prescribed to him to combat chronic pain. Cohen explained that doctors prescribed Kodak Black pain medication to help cope with the pain but also, long-term injuries that he suffered in prison. Yak previously accused prison guards of assaulting him in prison and still suffers from pain from the injuries he sustained.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cohen said that he handed over the appropriate paperwork and proof to prosecutors to settle this issue immediately.

The Florida rapper was arrested last week after police said that he was driving with expired tags and illegal tints. They said they smelled marijuana which prompted them to search the car and discovered $75K in cash and 31 oxycodone pills. He was eventually released on $75K bail.

"Never judge a case based on an arrest," Cohen said after Kodak posted bond. "There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

We will keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Kodak's case.

[Via]