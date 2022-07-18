Kodak Black's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has filed a motion to have the alleged drugs seized by police during the rapper's recent arrest in Florida inspected by an independent party. According to documents obtained by Radar Online, Cohen says that testing from a third party is "essential" for a fair hearing.

“It is impossible … to explore a defense on behalf of [Kodak] without being able to inspect, weigh, and independently test the substances,” Cohen said in a statement.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

He reportedly added that it is, “essential to ensure his right to a fair hearing, his right to confrontation, his right to prepare a defense on his own behalf, his right to effective assistance to counsel, and due process of law pursuant to the protections afforded to him by the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution and the Florida Constitution.”

While he was released on a $75,000 bond, Black still faces two felony charges, one for possession of a controlled substance without prescription and another for trafficking. He was found with 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash during a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. Police had searched his vehicle after allegedly smelling marijuana.

“Never judge a case based on an arrest,” Cohen said initially after the arrest. “There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Black also responded to the arrest by sharing his mug shot on social media with the caption, "SMH Not Again."

