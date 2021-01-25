Kodak Black previously promised that he would make a $1 million donation to charity if he gets pardoned by former President Donald Trump. On his final day in the White House, Trump surprised the country by granting clemency to the rapper, commuting his sentence and freeing the Project Baby. The President actually referenced Kodak's tweet in his reason why the rapper would be going free.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"Before his conviction, and after reaching a success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts," wrote the White House's official statement on Kodak's clemency. "In fact, he had committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged."

The rapper had initially said, "If The President Them Free Me, I'm Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I'm Out. That's on Everything".

Kodak has been publicly thankful to Trump for pardoning him, mentioning the former President in his "Last Day In" song, but he was quick to delete his tweet about the charitable donation, as reported by several media outlets. Bradford Cohen, Kodak's attorney, has officially issued a statement on the matter.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"A statement promising something for something in exchange is not appropriate and although Kodak has always given to charity his whole career and will continue to do charity, not in exchange for anything. Some think this is a story. It isn't," said Cohen via TMZ. "Instead of harping on a young black man and how much charity he does, why don't we take a look at the amount of charity the writers of these articles do? Last week, Kodak pledged $100k to setting up a scholarship fund in the name of Meadow Pollack. The week before he donated $50k to barstool fund to help small businesses. That's $150k and he's been out 5 days."

To compare Kodak's charitable donations to journalists who make far less than the rapper is strange, but it's very true that the rapper has been generous with his money in the past. Despite that, it's not looking as though the $1 million donation will actually be made, and if it is, we may never hear about it.

[via]