Kodak Black was released from prison in 2020 but unfortunately, he ended the year with a brief visit to the police station. At the wee hours of Jan 1st, the rapper was arrested and taken into custody on "trespassing" charges, though he bonded out shortly after. At the time of the arrest, there was little information regarding his brush with the law. However, his lawyer recently explained why the entire ordeal was simply a "misunderstanding."



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bradford Cohen told TMZ that Yak was pretty much arrested over a "bogus" cease-and-desist letter from 4 months ago. Yak pretty much went to his old neighborhood of Greenacres where he paid a visit to some old friends and intended to pay off the Christmas credit card debts of five families. Police ultimately showed up in the area where they took Kodak into custody over a letter sent by the Housing Authority. Apparently, Kodak Black was banned from entering the area after gifting families A/C units in September 2021.

Cohen explained that the cease-and-desist letter was never actually sent to Kodak Black personally, but rather, his record label. Additionally, Cohen said there was nothing in the letter that stated Kodak couldn't return to the area. In short, there was no need to arrest him.

The rapper was arrested around 3:02 a.m. before posting $25 bond.

Yak later reposted a friend's Instagram story which seemingly addressed the arrest. "Toy drives, turkey drives, A/C unit giveaway drives, back to school drives... and you repay him by calling the cops on him during a holiday. FOH. We got him out in two hours because they felt stupid taking him," the post read.

