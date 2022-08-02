Just two weeks after Kodak Black's Florida arrest shocked both the rapper and his fan base, police footage of the incident has surfaced online, giving us a look at just how chaotic things really were for the Back For Everything artist on July 15th.

Yak was stopped by police while cruising through Fort Lauderdale in his Dodge Durango, with the officers claiming he had too much tint and that they could smell marijuana coming from the car. Upon conducting a search, they uncovered 31 Oxycodone pills and almost $75K in cash.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The leaked video finds Kodak sitting shirtless in the backseat of a cruiser, his agitation becoming more obvious as time goes on. At one particularly tense point, the "Love & War" artist smacks himself in the head, shouting, "F*ck bro. Damn, dawg!"

Officers on the scene allowed the rapper a chance to speak with his brother, and around the same time, they informed him that they would have to wait on a decision from their supervisor before being able to confirm if Yak could keep his cash.

"My shit ain’t smell like weed. I don’t smoke weed. I ain’t smoke nothing, you feel me? He didn’t smell marijuana," the clearly stressed-out star said after a few moments of silence. "Damn bro, f*ck, dawg."

Following his release from jail, Kodak hopped on Twitter to rant about the experience. "This shit bogus af I feel like this a character assassination issue cuz there's no way I should be getting harassed bout my tag being expired," he posted last month.

"That’s no reason to even search my car in the first place and going to jail about having my medication in the car is insane. Ima Sue these people for every dollar I gotta spend bout this shit!"

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman has placed Kodak Black on house arrest and given him a $225K surety bond to pay. On top of that, the controversial rapper must also submit to drug testing, wear a GPS ankle monitor, and remain at home unless for medical reasons, court appearances, or employment.

Check out the full arrest video below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

