Kodak Black has been in jail since May and we're all hoping that he's able to get back on track soon. Throughout his career, he's gotten locked up more than a couple of times, derailing his potential as a world-famous rapper. The Florida native has all the makings of a superstar and he's already reached great heights in the music game but each time he takes a step forward, it's as if he's falling back an additional ten steps at the same time. The Project Baby is currently locked up for falsifying information on a gun application and he won't be able to spend time with his family and friends to celebrate Independence Day today. Instead, he's stuck in a cell until September eating bland roast beef.

According to TMZ, the rapper's Fourth of July dinner celebrations will include an array of typical American delicacies. As he sits behind bars, Kodak will be given a meal tonight that consists of BBQ Roast Beef, sliced beef sausage, hamburger buns, baked beans, mac n' cheese, potato salad, cheesecake, and more. Doesn't sound too bad, right?



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

As for other incarcerated celebrities, like Suge Knight, they'll be given hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and fries to celebrate the holiday. Suge is currently serving a long sentence for murder.

