Earlier this week, it was reported that Kodak Black was involved in a prison fight that left one guard injured; however, Kodak's DJ, DJ Showtime, smells "bullshit."

"Y’all know I always keep quiet about Kodak situation, but I’m say this and walk off! It’s just crazy how Kodak been in the FEDS cooling and staying out the way, but 2weeks until his court date he get into prison brawl!" he said in a tweet sent out Friday morning.

Showtime later added more on Instagram saying, "Now I’m not the smartest man in the world, but I can added up bullshit in a minute." He continued, "For Kodak to take that type of risk, y’all had to been fucking with my lil n***a! Y’all steady trying to find ways to fuck my lil soulja over, but you can’t stop what God have plan.. Free #KungFuKodak."

Kodak has been arrested a number of times throughout his career. He's faced misdemeanor drug charges, sexual assault charges, and violation of probation.

Kodak was arrested back in May on federal firearms charges, to which, he pleaded guilty in August. The arrest was made just before his performance at Rolling Loud. His current sentencing is scheduled for November 13th.