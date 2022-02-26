His comments about how he determines who is a girlfriend or a baby mama went viral but not everyone took an issue with Kodak Black's remarks. Recently, Kodak celebrated the soon-to-be arrival of his latest child, and he said during an interview that the gender of the baby determines the title the mother gets. If it's a boy, then the woman will become his girlfriend, but if the child is a girl, then the mother will be labeled as a baby mama.

The woman currently pregnant with the rapper's baby, Daijanae, reportedly surfaced to lay any rumors to rest, stating that she's been "locked in" with Kodak "since 2017."

"If I was cut anything like yall think I woulda been quit my job to be taken care of and be a babymama yearssssss AGO like he been asking for yearssss," she reportedly wrote on her Instagram Story. "He wanted this more than anybody for YEARS! I really didnt care to come and defend my name or whatever but yall not gone keep playing with Daijanae Period!"

In a post he has since deleted from his Instagram, Kodak admitted that he was "a lil upset" when he learned he was having another daughter after welcoming a newborn last month. "To Be Honest I Was Suppose To Have Two Daughters Anyways For My Legacy !!!!" he wrote. Swipe below to read Kodak Black's message about his family plans.