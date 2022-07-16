Yesterday, rapper Kodak Black was taken into custody after getting stopped by police in Florida. Initially, officers targeted the vehicle because the tint was too dark and the tags were outdated. It wasn't until they pulled him over that they realized that both the car's registration and the rapper's license had expired. Following this, the smell of marijuana caused law enforcement to conduct a search.

According to The Sun, Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, had 31 Oxycodone pills and nearly $75,000 in cash in the car with him at the time of his apprehension. He has since been placed at the Broward County Jail.

Upon his arrest, social media users went crazy regarding the matter. Some were disappointed in his actions, others have been anticipating his return home, and one person, in particular, is telling everyone how she would have handled the situation.

Kodak Black's baby mother, Maranda Johnson, posted a tweet in her former partner's defense. She wrote, "If I was in the car [with my baby daddy] I would [have] shoved them [pills] up my [cat emoji]... That go for anybody I [f*ck with for real]." Unapologetic about her remarks, the luxury realtor liked tweets in which people had the same opinion as her.

She liked a post in which one person wrote, "That's [a] real b*tch move]." Following this, she retweeted another message that said, "Real Sagittarius."

As of now, no updates have been made regarding Kodak's case. However, HNHH will share all future details as they come.