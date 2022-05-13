Kendrick Lamar's new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has finally arrived and fans could not be any happier. This new album contains 18 new tracks, and there are plenty of great features to be heard here. Perhaps one of the most surprising features on the album comes from none other than Kodak Black, who is certainly a fan-favorite in the world of hip-hop.

Kodak appears on "Rich (Interlude)" and he also has a big moment on the song "Silent Hill" which appears on the back half of the album. Kodak's verse is incredible, and he even gets braggadocios as he raps "The AP roman numeral, everywhere I go I need pharmaceuticals/I ran my whole conglomerate, I was just mappin' shit out in the cubicle/Suicide coupe was a funeral, Trackhawk launch like a slingshot."

As you can imagine, fans are actually quite surprised to hear Kodak on the new record. He isn't the first person you imagine being on a Kendrick album, however, his voice was certainly appreciated as fans took to Twitter to express their joy and content over Kodak's numerous verses.

In the tweets below, you can see just how appreciated his verses were. One fan wrote "kodak black doing interludes on a kendrick lamar album this is what was meant when they said black excellence." Another said "if you ever feel like you can't accomplish something just remember that kodak black got onto a kendrick lamar album."

Let us know what you thought of Kodak's features, in the comments down below.