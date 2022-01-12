It's always been difficult to keep up with Kodak Black's personal life but after Tuesday night, it became a little more difficult. Despite his engagement to rapper Mellow Rackz, Kodak has a baby on the way with real estate agent Maranda Johnson. He's also been linked to several other women, seemingly enjoying a polyamorous relationship.

On Tuesday night (January 11), Kodak was spotted at the Florida Panthers' hockey game, sitting rinkside with one of his female friends, rapper Vvsnce. During the game, they ditched their seats and made their way up to a luxury box, where they were later pictured during a raunchy twerking session. Initially, fans believed that the couple was having sexual intercourse in the section, but it was later proven that they were both fully clothed.









Following his dramatic evening at the hockey game, Kodak is seemingly forced to say goodbye to one of the women he's been spending time with. Treonna Brewer, who has previously been linked to the rapper, called him out on Instagram and told her followers that she's "single" now. She also exposed a message that she received from basketball player John Wall, for some reason.

"I never knew a guy that will do anything for attention until I met you @kodakblack," wrote Brewer. "But you speak on loyalty you have no clue what that is."

She went on to share some messages from her followers, adding, "& this why I never post that man he'll literally f*ck anything. I was genuine for the start and when he was locked up he was experiencing so much that I didn't care to post. I never been a clout chasing b*tch. I have so many receipts but it's not for y'all Lil Kodak know. Not mad I make him look good."

She also shared a message she allegedly received from John Wall, which solely included the eyes emoji. "I'm single now," she wrote.

Check out all of her posts below.



