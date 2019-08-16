It feels like rappers have been getting locked up left and right this year. During Rolling Loud weekend in Miami, a number of talented artists had suspicious run-ins with the law, including Kodak Black, who reportedly falsified information on a gun form. Hailing from Florida, the rapper has been behind bars for a minute and although he previously entered a plea of not guilty, some sources are learning that he is expected to come clean next week.

According to Bossip, the artist, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, is set to change his plea after originally telling the court that he was not guilty on firearm charges. The source claims to have obtained court documents, which note that Kodak is due for a hearing next week. It's possible that with this change of heart, he was able to secure a plea deal for a lightened sentence, or no sentence at all. Hopefully, it's the latter.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kodak Black has been showing signs of maturity this week, apologizing to Southside and Yung Miami for the disrespectful bars he rapped about them. Earlier this month, Kodak recorded a freestyle on the phone where he said he wanted to punch the City Girls rapper in her pregnant stomach. Days later, she was targeted in a shooting. Perhaps Kodak is finally starting to grow up.