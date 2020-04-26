Kodak Black apparently has such a brilliant idea that he wants to get in touch with the President of the United States. On Sunday, the Florida rapper shared a statement on his Instagram page, via his lawyer, that asks President Trump to come pull up to his prison so he could run it by him. Kodak being funny, even said he’ll have his “corona mask” on, before adding that it has nothing to do with his wrongful conviction. He concludes his message by saying if it’s not worth anything to the President, he could kill him.

“Tell Donald trump to pull up on me, i got a brilliant idea. I thought of something back in Miami but I dismissed kuz I B thinking I’m crazy sometimes. This shit keeps following me tho! This ain’t got nothing to do with my wrongful conviction, come see me i got my corona mask on. @realdonaldtrump if it’s not worth anything, you can kill me! Im ill forreal.” It’s safe to say President Trump won’t be stopping by the prison, but one has to wonder what Kodak’s “brilliant idea” is or why he's asking Trump?

Check out the post (below) and sound off in the comments.

Kodak is currently behind bars at the moment serving his 46-month prison sentence on federal weapons charges. We’ll continue to keep you posted on his whereabouts moving forward.

Nicholas Hunt/ Getty Images