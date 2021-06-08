Rich Homie Quan was expected to become one of modern rap's street icons when he was coming up with Young Thug but somewhere along the way, he was left behind by mainstream rap fans. The Atlanta rapper rarely gets the attention that he deserves these days, despite a consistent flow of new music in 2021. He hasn't completely fallen off though. RHQ still has millions of fans across the world that are keeping up with his every move, as evidenced by his 2+ million monthly listeners on Spotify.

As he continues to move up in the rap rankings this year, Rich Homie Quan has earned a vote of support from Florida rapper Kodak Black, who sent him a motivational message on Instagram after revisiting his 2013 mixtape I Promise I Will Never Stop Going In.

"I Remember What I Was On Back When That Rich Homie Was Poppin @richhomiequan Get Yo Wave Back Boy [fire emoji] [triumph emoji]," wrote Kodak on his story.

Rich Homie hasn't exactly quieted down but his influence has significantly decreased in recent years. That's not to say that he doesn't have the sauce to get right back in one of the top spots among Atlanta rappers. Do you think Rich Homie can get his wave back? After all, he's still only 31-years-old. His best years are ahead of him.

Listen to some of his latest releases below.