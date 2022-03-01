Kodak Black is aiming high with his list of dream collaborations. During a recent sit down on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo, the Florida-born controversial rapper revealed that he has two bars ready and waiting for Beyoncé to sing on his dream collaboration, leaving the rest of the track for him to handle.

"I got two bars for her. I want her to do just two bars," Yak told the hosts. When Wallo probed him to find out what the lyrics in question are, the 24-year-old began singing, "There's some pictures of your family, and all our children / Baby boy you already know you the only one missing."





"That's all, and I got the rest," the "Love & War" hitmaker said on the show. As HipHopDX points out, this isn't the first time that Kodak has hinted at his desire to work with the industry icon.

Back in April of 2021, during a chat with TMZ, he mentioned Beyoncé's name while also expressing his desire to work with Canada's King of Pop, Justin Bieber. "Y'all tell Justin Bieber I got a song for him," he insisted, adding, "I got a song I need Beyoncé on. I just need her to do two bars and I got the rest."





While he has new music on his mind, Kodak's fans have been busy streaming his most recent arrival – a 19-track, nearly featureless project called Back For Everything, including just one appearance from Lil Durk on "Take You Back" – check it out here, and let us know if you'd like to see Kodak Black and Beyoncé hop on the track together in the comments.

