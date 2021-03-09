Kodak Black has only been out of prison for a few weeks but those few weeks have been ridiculously eventful. After being pardoned by President Donald Trump on his final day in office, Kodak debuted a brand new forehead tattoo, took a trip to the jewelry store to re-up on some ice, dropped a few new songs, promised even more new music, and entered into a feud with the buzzing Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty.

On Monday, Kodak checked Lil Baby for his lyrics about starting the money-spreading trend, claiming that he was actually the force behind the fad. It wasn't Lil Baby that responded to Yak though... it was Pooh Shiesty, who seemed offended that Kodak would take credit for money-spreading. Pooh asked for clarification on who Kodak was addressing before claiming that he "lost all respect" for the rapper, which is a big deal because in the week prior, he claimed that Yak was one of his favorite rappers in an interview with HotNewHipHop. Kodak hit back by claiming that he also popularized Pooh's signature "bllrrd" ad-lib, kicking off a heated back-and-forth on social media with the "Back In Blood" rapper posting pictures from a decade ago that show him spreading his money on his arms and legs.

Considering Pooh Shiesty's status as a relative newcomer to the rap game, especially to mainstream fame, people have predominantly sided with Kodak Black on this one. While Pooh does have his supporters, the vast majority is with Kodak, wishing for the star to finally get his credit for being one of the rap game's biggest influencers.

Who are you siding with? And do you think this beef might end up becoming something bigger? Hopefully, Kodak and Pooh can chop it up privately and get their differences sorted out instead of dragging this to the internet any further.

Take a look at what people are saying below.