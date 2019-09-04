Kodak Black has been having a rough go of it. The young rapper is currently awaiting trial over a federal gun charge, and his fate remains a mystery. Given everything that he has been through with the legal system, it seems unlikely that Kodak will emerge from this one without a hitch. Still, his fanbase remains both optimistic and loyal, holding it down for the Floridian with letters, well-wishes, and support. And now, Kodak fans can hold it down with some brand new Sniper Gang Apparel, as revealed by the man's team via Instagram.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

As of today, you can officially cop Kodak-themed phone cases, face masks, tank tops, satchels, ski-masks, key chains, backpacks, and even skate decks. Check out the designs below, and should you be interested in purchasing, head to the Sniper Gang Apparel page right here. Now, with his freedom hanging in the balance, Kodak could use all the support he can get.

Are you a proud member of the Sniper Gang? If so, perhaps it's time to put your money where your mouth is and help the young Heart Break Kid in a time of need.