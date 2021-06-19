mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodak Black Tributes XXXTentacion On "Falling Over"

Madusa S.
June 19, 2021 10:00
The song arrives on the third anniversary of his death.


Friday (June 18) marked the third anniversary of XXXTentacion's death. The Florida rapper, born Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally shot at a motorcycle dealership in his home state. The assailants fled the scene in an SUV after stealing a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50k. Sustaining multiple bullet wounds to the neck, he was eventually pronounced dead. 

A trial date for the four men accused of carrying out the crime has yet to be set, but tributes to the late SoundCloud legend have been pouring in since his passing. Lil Yachty took to Instagram to share text messages between himself and the late rapper, penning in the caption of the sweet messages, "On my mama we ain’t do nothing but trade love. Pure positivity. You are a god my good sir."

Kodak Black took it a step further, debuting a new tribute single to his friend and fellow Florida rapper. On the track, he likens X's presence to an angel looking out for him growing. 

Check out Kodak's new vulnerable track Falling Over (XXXTentacion) and let us know what you think down in the comment. 

Quotable Lyrics

