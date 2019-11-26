Kodak Black may be behind bars at the moment, but that’s not stopping him from giving back to those less fortunate in his neighborhood. On Tuesday, Kodak’s camp took to the rapper’s Instagram account to announce that Kodak is giving out thousands of dollars in gift cards to needy families in Florida's Broward and Dade County area this holiday season. He’s doing so in the form of Publix, Target & Walmart gift cards, which are all big grocery stores down in Florida.

"@kodakblack as usual with every Thanksgiving and Christmas starts gifting early and this year, besides giving to charitable organizations like recently providing thanking dinner to 75 needy families for Paradise Childcare, childcare for low income families in need...he is giving away 1000s of dollars in Publix gift cards directly to needy families in Broward and Dade County for Thanksgiving," he wrote. "You might be surprised by someone walking up to you on the street and handing you a gift card to Publix, Walmart or Target. He cont. even from jail the determination trying to give back everyday."

This report comes just days after the The Dying to Live rapper was sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal firearm charges. However Kodak isn't happy with the verdict and is asking a judge for a re-do trial. We’ll continue to keep you posted on all his legal woes moving forward.

Check out Kodak’s give-away announcement (below).