Kodak Black and his artist Jackboy appear to have fallen out. The rapper and his Sniper Gang signee have been seemingly sneak-dissing one another on social media this week, continuing overnight as Jackboy refused to say anything unkind about the "Tunnel Vision" rapper. Kodak has taken a different route though, airing out all of his issues with the artist after seemingly having a disagreement about money.

After claiming to have made $1 million off of Jackboy, Kodak threw away some of that money in a symbolic move, taking a late-night boat ride and tossing $100,000 overboard. "I Broke You Off When Dem Fuck N***as Wouldn’t Give You A Dime," wrote the rapper in his caption on Instagram, which many believe is targeted toward Jackboy. "I Ain’t Owe You Shit N***a I Just Wanted To See You Shine !!! Yeen Never Gave Me Shit N***a I Had My Own Grind !!!!"



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

He followed up the post with a photo of him posing behind the stacks of money, writing, "I Was Too Busy Showin Love I Ain’t See Da Signs , When You Needed Me Pussy I Came Thru Everytime , Whether You Was Right Or Wrong Fuck N***a I Was Riding .... But You Envied Me N***a In Da Back Of Yo Mind."

Proving that he really doesn't care about any of the money that he made from Jackboy, Kodak continued his childish moves this morning by sharing a video of himself stashing a thousand dollars into a toilet bowl and flushing the cash down the toilet.

Fans are upset about the situation, telling Kodak that he's taking things too far by attacking his own artist. Atlanta rapper Trouble wants to see peace between the two, commenting on one of the posts, "Man yall n***az go make dat shit right! Real n***az go thru real shit! But who gon Be real enuff to drop dey pride first an admit wrongs.. I got thugluv for Boffa yall @1804jackboy @kodakblack."

What do you think about what's happening between Kodak Black and Jackboy?