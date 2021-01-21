News of Donald Trump's presidential pardons has spread far and wide, so by now, you should be familiar with the reports of Lil Wayne and Kodak Black being included on the former president's list. There were rumors that the two artists were slated for pardons prior to the official announcement, and both are grateful to Trump for the recognition. Weezy hasn't given a public statement regarding the pardon, but Kodak shared a few words on his Twitter account.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

"I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence," said the rapper. "I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino."

Earlier today, Bradford Cohen, lawyer to both Kodak and Wayne, issued a statement about his clients. "President Trump and his administration have been tireless advocates on behalf of the African-American community," said Cohen. "These pardons is [sic] a perfect example of this administration following up on its reforms and commitments. Thank you to President Trump for his advocacy and dedication to justice reform."

It's unclear when Kodak will be released, but it's reported the prosecutors in South Carolina want him detained when freed. Kodak Black faces charges in the southern state after a woman claimed that in February 2016, the rapper allegedly sexually assaulted her in a hotel room. Trump's pardon is at the federal, not state levels, so Kodak is still on track to go to trial over those accusations.



Twitter

[via]