Kodak Black is one of the biggest artists in the world right now and given the success of Back For Everything, it shouldn't be a surprise that Kodak is already planning the release of his next project. After all, we currently live in a musical age where fans are quick to forget about you if you don't release music in a quick enough manner, and artists like Kodak are completely aware of this.

It also helps that Kodak has been through a lot over these past few years, and he certainly has a lot to rap about. His style is unique enough to keep fans coming back, and whenever he has a teaser on IG, his fanbase gets up for him.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for TIDAL

Luckily for them, Kodak provided fans with that teaser on Thursday night as he posted a photo of himself on his Instagram story with the caption "Kutthroat Bill Album Next." It remains to be seen when this album will be released, although, given the fact that we already know the name of this release, it can be said that it is most definitely in the works.





Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates related to his upcoming Kodak album.