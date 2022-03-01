In the past year, Kodak Black has practically been building up the momentum following his release from prison. The 24-year-old rapper remained consistent throughout 2021, releasing projects like Happy Birthday Kodak and Haitian Boy Kodak throughout the early part of the year. However, he shifted gears once "Super Gremlin" began picking up steam in late 2021 before propelling towards the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in January.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

With the release of Back For Everything last week, it appears that Kodak Black is more focused than ever with plans of turning into a household name this year. Over the weekend, the rapper revealed that he has some big collaborations on the way alongside one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of this generation, Ed Sheeran. Yak took to the 'Gram where he shared photos of himself and Ed Sheeran hanging out. Yak even let Sheeran rock his chain. J Balvin also made a brief cameo in the set of pictures shared to Kodak's IG. Fans theorized that a collaboration could be on the way.

Yak's had a few dream collaborations that he's revealed in the past. While it seems like a Kodak x Drake collaboration could be coming sooner than we think, the Broward County artist revealed during his interview with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game that he wants to get Beyoncé on a song.



