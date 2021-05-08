Kodak Black Taps Pooh Shiesty & Syko Bob For "Rip Stick"

Fans knew that something was brewing between Kodak Black and Pooh Shiesty when the two rappers popped up on Instagram Live together. The pair had previously engaged in a short-lived beef after Kodak argued that he launched the money-spreading trend taking over social media, but in the end, the Florida star decided it wasn't a big enough deal to make an enemy over.

In fact, during our Rise & Grind interview with Pooh Shiesty at the top of March, the Memphis native listed Kodak as one of his Top 5 artists, dead or alive. "I’m gon’ put me on there, BIG30, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, and Chief Keef," said Shiesty. "I don't even care about nobody else. Them five right there."

Kodak recently shared his single "Rip Stick," a track that hosts features from Pooh Shiesty and Syko Bob, but its unclear if this is a one-off or apart of a greater project. We're sure Kodak will let us know more in the future, but for now, stream "Rip Stick" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on the seat, two-thirty, been swervin' and floatin'

I'm lurkin' in motion like, "Where my pump?"

Soon as they play I be gettin' the drop

You ain't p*ssy boy, rob, I been mackin' on the block

Put a knife on the chopper, I call it a chop

The crack rectangle, I call it a rock