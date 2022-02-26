Kodak Black Taps Lil Durk For A Feature On "Take You Back"

After taking some time to recover from his unexpected injury ahead of this month's Super Bowl, Florida native Kodak Black is celebrating the arrival of his latest project – a 19-track, nearly featureless record called Back For Everything, which sees just one appearance from Lil Durk on "Take You Back."

"You know what, I'ma take the L on this one," Yak tells listeners on the song's intro. "It's really a W 'cause I'm pursuing my love / And I don't care what nobody gotta say about this / I'ma take you back."

When he takes over the microphone, Lil Durk spits, "I'm from the mud, this is definitely pain / I'm watching your Twitter / I watch who you post on the 'gram / I watch who you crop out the picture (Yeah!)."

Other standouts from Kodak Black's new album include "Love & War," "I Wish," "Super Gremlin," and "Grinding All Season." Have you streamed Back For Everything yet? Drop a comment below and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

I told them you real, you would blam with me

Stood ten toes when they was playing with me

All these bitches mad you be staying with me

Feel way better when you laying with me (Laying)