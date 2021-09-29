Giving back to the community and leading by example are important qualities to Kodak Black. Despite the rapper's legal troubles and scandals, Kodak has been a leading force in his city, often donating money, buying items for underserved communities, and gifting children with presents during the holiday season. His attorney and good friend Bradford Cohen is always by his side, and on the lawyer's Instagram, he detailed Kodak's latest effort.

Although Cohen uploaded a video of the rapper in a courthouse, there isn't any sound to the clip. However, Cohen penned the purpose of Kodak's appearance.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"Kodak speaks to a Broward Court room of individuals dealing with addiction problems. He speaks about his own battles and issues and the things he feels are important to a sober life," wrote Cohen. "I believe this is all part of the process or healing. There are misteps along the way, but people should always realize that the first step is wanting to get better."

Then, Cohen took aim at social media challenges that clutter our news feeds and offered one of his own. "Our community should embrace a #soberchallenge before some milk crates....realize what is important in your life, its not social media."