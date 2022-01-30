Kodak Black continues his shameless stealing streak. Just a few days ago, the "Love & War" rapper hopped on Instagram to let his 11.4 million followers know that he had stolen a pickled sausage while stopped at a gas station, resulting in some pretty serious clowning at the Florida native's expense.

Yak remains unphased by his haters as the recording artist shared what he managed to snag during his latest bout of thievery on his story earlier today. "SMH I Done Turnt Into A Thief Ouchea Lol," he wrote, holding a tiny back scratcher in his hands, his flashy Gucci pants also visible in the background.

Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

"N*gga Jus Stole A Damn Back Scratcher Out Da Store. Guess I Still Got It Bih," the Dying to Live hitmaker continued. "Keep It Up Ima Start Boosting Clothes Next." On the next slide, Kodak's driver can be seen taking advantage of the "free" toy, using it to scratch an itch on his back.

Elsewhere on his social media, the 24-year-old continued his questionable antics, sharing a screenshot of his conversation with a woman who was seemingly hinting at getting a birthday present from him. "My birthday in a month," she texted him.

"F*ck Ya Hoe. Ion Give Af Bout Ya Birthday," he said, throwing in some emojis to set the tone. "F*ck You Tellin Me Dat Fa." The unidentified person shot back, "Say less."

Ironically enough, as XXL Mag points out, days before he became obsessed with the five-finger discount, Kodak Black celebrated his first anniversary of being free from prison and has also been enjoying the arrival of his newborn daughter – read more about that here.

@kodakblack/Instagram

