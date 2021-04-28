Kodak Black appears to have resolved the last bit of his legal trouble after appearing in court earlier today for his sexual assault case. The rapper's team issued a statement clarifying the plea he took in court.

"On behalf of Kodak Black’s legal team: Today Bill Kapri took a plea to the legal charge of assault, a non sex offense, and received 18 months probation. This was a change of charge from the original charge. Having consistently denied these 5 year old allegations, he entered this plea in order to resolve the matter.

The court case that has loomed over Kodak Black's career since he was indicted on first-degree sexual assault after a teenaged girl accused him of raping her. The rapper took to Twitter after where he said that he and the victim wanted to get the case to get over with before doubling down on his innocence.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Ain’t gotta register as a sex offender or nun , shit that’s a play if you ask me lol y’all got me fucked up I ain’t dat freaky homie," he tweeted before adding that a woman offered to give him fellatio in traffic. "Why Tf Would I Go TAKE Sum," he added in a separate tweet.

"My heart goes out to all the girls out here getting raped and shit FORREAL , But I Ain’t Did That Shit," he concluded. Check out his series of tweets below.