Kodak Black Skates On His Latest Cut "Easter In Miami"

Kodak Black has been teasing the release of new music with fans for a few weeks now. He previously bragged about recording a total of 167 songs since being pardoned by Trump and has already dropped a few songs including, "Every Balmain," and his collabs with Lil Yachty and YNW Melly "Hit Bout It" and "Thugged Out" respectively. He announced on social media over the weekend that he would be premiering a new single on Sunday (April 4), subsequently sharing his latest track "Easter In Miami" with fans today.

The Pompano rapper shines through with his signature Kodak swagger on the track, rhyming for nearly the entire three-minute run of the song. For a freestyle-type of release titularly named after the holiday weekend it dropped, Kodak's performance on the track is beyond stellar.

Right now, it's unclear whether this or any of his previous releases are loosies or will be grouped together on one album. There's ultimately no telling exactly what direction he'll take for his first project post-release. In the meantime, check out "Easter In Miami" below and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain’t no chico, but they call me Felipe, yeah

I copped the Rollie ain’t nobody else had

And by the time you was on AP, I was already on Patek

Crab legs and shrimp and we sippin’ Chardonnay

They all on the drip, they envy me, like Charlamagne