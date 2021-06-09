Kodak Black Shows He's Solid For Life In "Maffioso" Video

Kodak Black dials it back to when he was a kid for the "Maffioso" music video.

Kodak Black's new music video for "Maffioso," a song from his latest project Haitian Boy Kodak, starts off with a scene from the rapper's childhood, stealing a bicycle off of somebody's porch with his friends. Years later, after successfully getting away with the bike, Kodak Black is still on his mafioso wave, bossing up and showing how he's living these days.

The video follows Yak and WizdaWizard as they take on the lead roles, running their business over a warm plate of food. Directed by Kutthroat Bill, Kodak seemingly had a lot of input in the clip, which was co-directed by SkinnyWhiteBoi and Cottooverdidit. This is the latest video Kodak has released, dropping a few others in the last few days. At this rate, you can expect him to unleash a few more visuals to accompany the new project.

Watch "Maffioso" above.