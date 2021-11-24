The relationship status of Kodak Black is everchanging but he has someone else in his sights. It wasn't that long ago that Kodak and Mellow Rackz suggested that they were in a relationship and later, they released videos that seemed to show they were engaged. That came and went without an explanation and since that time, Kodak has been offering up tidbits about what he wants from a woman.

Last month, he boldly proclaimed that he doesn't see a problem if he cheats in a relationship but he won't stand for his girlfriend to do the same. We'll have to see if his latest celebrity crush will put up with that.



Noam Galai / Stringer / Getty Images

On Instagram, Kodak decided to shoot his shot for the world to see. He took a screenshot of Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina's IG page and added a brief message.

"@HennessyCarolina need to marry me," the rapper wrote over the image. "I'll be a good boy." Hennessy hasn't responded, but it has been rumored that she's back on the market after ending her on-again-off-again relationship with her girlfriend, Michelle Diaz. The pair seem to find their way back to each other so Kodak may have some competition.

This isn't the first time that Kodak has attempted to grab Hennessy's attention. Check out the rapper's post below.