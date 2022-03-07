Don't tell Pete Davidson or Ye, but it looks like Kodak Black is trying to work his charm on Kim Kardashian. On Monday (March 7), the Florida-based rapper tried his luck with the billionaire reality star, sharing her recent photos on his Instagram account.

Posting a side-by-side juxtaposition of himself wearing caution tape as an accessory with Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga-styled caution tape outfit, Kodak said, "You Need A Real N***a Out Dat Pompanoya Bae, Ain’t Even Gone Play [devil emoji] Real Gangsta @kimkardashian."

Kim is only one of the celebrity women that Kodak has had his eyes on for the last few years. He regularly shares lovey-dovey poems that he writes for Zendaya, and he also has an affinity for Cardi B's sister, Hennessy Carolina.

This isn't the first time that he has shamelessly lusted after Kim Kardashian. Last year, the rapper promoted some of his music by sharing a picture of the businesswoman on the beach in a bikini. The picture didn't have anything to do with his music but the plan worked, getting people talking about his post and redirecting them to his latest releases.

This comes following the release of Kodak's new album, Back For Everything, which includes the hit song "Super Gremlin" and the standout record "Usain Boo." What do you think about Yak shooting his shot at Kim Kardashian? Will it work? Let us know in the comments.



