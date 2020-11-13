It looks like Kodak Black may be moving on from Zendaya-- or he's possibly interested in entering a polyamorous relationship with the star actress and another famous celebrity.

Throughout the last year, we've seen the incarcerated rapper shoot his shot at Euphoria star Zendaya on multiple occasions. He even went so far as to write a Valentine's Day poem for the actress, which she did not respond to.

As his hopes run out with Zendaya, it's looking as though the Bill Israel rapper has his sights set on a certain pop star named Ariana Grande.

The two hail from Florida, who could have sparked Kodak's interest at first. Also, Ariana has dated rappers in the past, spending a long time with Big Sean and Mac Miller. Could Kodak be next?

"I’m A Big Fan Of @ArianaGrande," admitted Yak on Twitter. "IDK IF IT Got Sumn To Do With Her Being From Florida but She Just Like Dat!"



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Either he wants to get on a song with Ariana, which would be incredible for his career, or he wants to do other things with the Positions superstar.

Do you think Kodak has a chance of getting with Ariana Grande or is he aiming too high?