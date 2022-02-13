Just yesterday, some distressing news was reported in the hip-hop world as it was revealed that Kodak Black was one of the four men who were shot outside of Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles. The party was taking place at The Nice Guy, and the entire event was attended by some of hip-hop's biggest names.

In the TMZ footage below, Kodak was seen chopping it up with none other than Gunna as the two took some photos together. Eventually, Gunna was on his way out, when all of a sudden, one of Kodak's associates was getting jumped by an unknown assailant. Kodak went to join the melee, and that is when multiple shots rang out.

In new footage from TMZ, there is an alternate angle of the skirmish, which showcases the man with the gun. As you can see, once Kodak joined the fight on the ground, the shots rang out. The men involved immediately started running away from the scene, including the alleged shooter, who still hasn't been apprehended by police.

As it stands, all four men have received treatment for their wounds, and are expected to make full recoveries. This includes Kodak, who was reportedly shot in his leg, in a non-life-threatening location.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

