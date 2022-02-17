For years, Kodak Black has donned a signature look, indicative of his Florida upbringing. Now, he's changing it up.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kodak Black, 24 year old music artist and fan favorite, has been rocking Floridian styled locs for the past few years. They are a sign of his origins, as the unique manner in which the locs are constructed represented the state and neighborhoods he hails from. Recently, Kodak spoke out about being called "ugly" on various occasions. He took to his Instagram story with his thoughts on people's opinions:

"A n***a handsome as sh*it. Even though I'm from the ugly corner 1800 Block. Y'all stop playing with me, man. Sometimes people in The Shade Room comments try to play me like I'm ugly or something. I ain't never been ugly, and I'm rich as f**k."

Kodak hasn't been out and about too much lately, so maybe he wanted to change his appearance for his next pop out. During some early Super Bowl Weekend festivities, Kodak Black received gunshot wounds as a scuffle broke out at a party in Los Angeles. Said celebration, hosted by Justin Bieber, featured many other big name attendees (including Lil Baby, Gunna, and Chloe Bailey).

In the days following the shooting, Kodak was seen leaving the hospital on a walker. He had plans to attend the Super Bowl, even with his freshly received injuries, but that didn't seem to happen. His lawyer confirmed that he's doing fine, and his new haircut may indicate that he'll be hitting the streets again soon.





Are you surprised by the new look? Let us know your thoughts below.