It looks like Kodak Black is asking fans to send him some reading material as he serves his 46-month prison sentence on federal weapon charges. The Florida rapper’s camp took to his Instagram page today and shared an updated mailing address for fans to send their letters to.

Attached with two previously seen pictures from inside the cell, Kodak said “strike at me” as he left his full address at Big Sandy penitentiary. Of course, you’ll notice Bill Kapri, aka his government name, listed, along with his identification number and prison name/ location. The words “Write Kodak” are displayed at the top of the flyer as well. Check it out (below).

Kodak Black was sentenced back in November to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges, though he faced up to 10 years. The 22-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to lying on a background form when he purchased multiple handguns in January and March of last year. Kodak used a false Social Security number to purchase one set of guns and lied about his previous criminal charges to purchase the second. As a result, he was looking at a possible 10 years behind bars, but was only given 46-months, which he’s still trying to appeal in the process. We’ll keep you posted on Kodak moving forward. #FreeKodak