Kodak Black Shares New Music Video For "Usain Boo" From "Back For Everything" Album

"I wanted to drop sumn fa my fans since the pigs tryna discourage y'all," Yak told his IG followers.

After being on semi-good behaviour following his New Years arrest in Florida, Kodak Black landed behind bars again this past weekend after being pulled over by cops for having illegal window tints as well as an expired license and tags – on top of that, 31 Oxycodone pills and tens and thousands in cash were also obtained by search authorities.

The 25-year-old has since bonded out of Broward County Jail (where he was hilariously mistaken for Flavor Flav), and in celebration of his newfound freedom, Yak delivered the music video for one of his Back For Everything tracks, "Usain Boo."

"Sorry Fa The Wait," the "Love & War" hitmaker wrote on IG. "I Was Adding More Shit To It But I Wanted To Drop Sumn Fa My Fans Since The Pigs Tryna Discourage Y'all #BillLoveU."

The video was directed by Young Chang and finds our star dancing amongst a group of track and field athletes while standing in front of a turquoise Bently. At one point during the clip, a police officer chases a young man down, but eventually loses the perp after being tripped up.

Following his arrest, Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, spoke out about the incident. "Never judge a case based on arrest," he said.

"There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defence, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

Sharing his own mugshot on social media, the Florida artist wrote, "SMH! Not Again."

Stream the music video for "Usain Boo" above.

