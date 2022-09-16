mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodak Black Shares New Dual Release, "Walk/Spin"

Hayley Hynes
September 16, 2022 09:28
4 Views
00
0
Kodak Black/SpotifyKodak Black/Spotify
Kodak Black/Spotify

Walk/Spin
Kodak Black

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

It was a big summer for Yak, who shared singles like "For No Reason," "Haitian Scarface," and his surprise "Closure" EP.


Kodak Black is closing out the summer on a high note, sharing two new tracks this New Music Friday (September 16) as a dual release called "Walk/Spin."

Though many of the 25-year-old's latest arrivals have been YouTube exclusives, his latest songs landed across DSPs as well, and have both already been receiving praise from fans for yet another unique flow and cadence from Yak.

"I f*ck all my bitches the same / Turned in the jet for a Range / I did the dash like Dame / She see my wrist, it say dang," the Florida native spits on "Walk," continuing with, "Audemars fresh out the pen / Walk and whip and walk around the kitchen with the pot right in my hand."

Stream Kodak Black's latest arrivals on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates from your favourite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Run up, you get stepped on, I'm a demon, I throw crosses
Run down with my vest on, no such thing as being too cautious
I took all my losses to the chin and then I charged it
Fresh out of prison, I'm already spinnin', I'm right back where I started

Kodak Black new music new song new single Walk/Spin dual release
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kodak Black Shares New Dual Release, "Walk/Spin"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject