Friday (June 18) marked the third anniversary of XXXTentacion's passing. The SoundCloud rap legend lost his life after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in Florida, being pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The rap community has been mourning his passing ever since, dedicating a series of tributes to him in the time since then.

Famous friends of the rapper like Lil Yachty and Kodak Black have been spending time honoring their late friend. Yachty shared a screenshot of the last messages between he and X, highlighting the positive relationship the two had. Kodak unleashed a new single to honor X titled "Falling Over (Tribute to XXXTentacion)" on Friday (June 18), later following up on Instagram with a post sharing the final conversation he had with X.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL

"Just please, please be cautious. It be the animal in us that drives us to do the things that bear us consequences," says X to Kodak in the phone call. "That ego sh*t," added Kodak. "But you know what, n*ggas really getting heartless cus sometimes I would show love than we get back a lot of times."

"Cus we the ones with all the love. We are the one's with the love fam. You know when you f*cked up really, the love is when you stared giving n*ggas money. When you start giving n*ggas money that's when they f*ck up the relationship and I noticed that. It could be small shit, like a n*gga hungry, pull up to my crib and come eat," said X as Kodak laughed.

He continued, "That's what I'm saying when you start giving n*ggas money, your mind start being in a different lane, like I wanna do this for myself. It's not funny fam, a n*gga want you to be safe."

The intimate phone call between the friends seemed to surround Kodak's safety, with X giving a cautionary warning to Kodak numerous times throughout the call.

Check out the full conversation above, and stream Kodak's new honorary single as well.