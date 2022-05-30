Kodak Black and Jackboy have been beefing for about a year now, after the two artists fell out of their once-amicable relationship. Now, even the clothes they wear is ammunition in the battle. Kodak Black recently posted a picture on IG where he's wearing the same outfit Jackboy had posted with a few days prior, saying that "How can I not take my style back from n****s? When n****s was taking my style way before."

Kodak, in his own way, seems to have backhandedly admitted to jocking Jackboy's flow, but maintains that he's the one being copied. Kodak signed Jackboy to his Sniper Gang label and were on good terms for a while. Unfortunately, in June of last year, the two fell out after trading social media shots.

Since then, Kodak has called Jackboy out for owing him money and has threatened litigation. The two got into a verbal fight on IG Live last August, while Jackboy maintains Kodak should be prouder of how far he's come. He even said the beef with Kodak feels fake and that he is not all he seems to be. Kodak is "a recruiter, not a shooter" in Jackboy's eyes.

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Jackboy has yet to respond to Kodak's fit-snatching, although given how previous interactions between the two have seen Jackboy on the defensive side, it's unlikely that anything will come of two rappers wearing the same shirt. Nevertheless, stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on Kodak Black and Jackboy's beef, and we will see if the two Sniper Gang artists make up in the future.

