2021 was a huge year for Kodak Black. In the midst of serving time for weapons-related charges, Donald Trump gave the Florida rapper a pardon on his way out of the White House. Kodak hit the ground running. He wasted no time in releasing new music and throughout the year, he continued to flood the streets with new music.



Via HNHH

If there's one song of Yak's that continues to get heavy play a week into 2022, it's "Super Gremlin." Initially released on Sniper Gang Presents Sykbob & Snappkatt: Nightmare Babies, the song's bubbled up since its Halloween release. Artists like Calboy and Latto have unleashed their own remixes of the record, while Jackboy, who the song is directed towards, has even described the song as "hard." It's an undeniable smash, and that's reflected on the latest Billboard Hot 100 update.

Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" is officially a top 40 smash but more importantly, it's made the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Yak's hit record just touched the #10 spot, and hopefully, ends up climbing the chart even higher. "Super Gremlin" is now Yak's highest-charting single since 2018's "ZEZE" ft. Travis Scott and Offset, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Adele's "Easy On Me" is still at the top of the chart with The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay" sitting right behind it at #2.

