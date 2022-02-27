Kodak Black recently dropped a controversial take on how often men and women should be showering, during an interview on Atlanta's 105.3 The Beat. Black says that men shouldn't be held to the same hygiene standard as women.

"N****s, we can rock. We ain't even got to hop in the sprayer every day for real," Kodak told hosts Jo Jo Alonso and Kodaq. "We aint really got to hop in the sprayer for real like that."



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

While Alonso tried to contest that men have a more noticeable body odor, Kodak wasn't feeling it.

The South Florida rapper noted that it's not the same situation for women: "But [women], y'all gotta hop in that bitch every day. Soon after we [have sex] all kinds of shit and before."

While there isn't exact science on how often you should shower, Dr. Mary Stevenson, assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, recently weighed in on the topic with Today. She explained that "you should be showering, bathing or cleansing yourself every two to three days," but if you're regularly sweating or working out, you should shower more often.

Check out Black's appearance on Atlanta's 105.3 The Beat below.

