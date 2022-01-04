A Verzuz featuring "Empire State of Mind" rapper Jay-Z has been a hot topic online over the last few weeks, with names like Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, Future, and Eminem being named as ideal candidates to face off against the 52-year-old on stage. On the evening of Monday, January 3rd, "Super Gremlin" hitmaker Kodak Black felt it was time to throw his hat in the ring.

"I'll do a [Verzuz] with Jay-Z, 'IF' he [wins] he [gets] 15% of my [catalogue]," the 24-year-old tweeted earlier tonight. "[If] I win, he [makes] me Vice President of Roc Nation," he concluded his proposal, which has been getting attention from pages like The Neighborhood Talk.





"You smoking too much Za bro," one Twitter user responded to Kodak's post. "Akademiks bout to repost this with the caption 'Kodak says he can beat Jay-Z in a Verzuz. Y'all rolling with Kodak? Does he have the hits to top Jigga?" another person joked in the replies.

From the sounds of things, most people think that the Florida native wouldn't stand a chance beside Hov, although some of his most loyal fans did come to his defence, hyping up the controversial recording artist, who spent his New Years Day being arrested in his hometown on trespassing charges.

If you ask Jay who he thinks should step up to the plate, he'll tell you, "no one." While in a Twitter Space with Alicia Keys, the Watch the Throne recording artist confidently said, "It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me."

Read what else the father of three had to say here, and see reactions to Kodak Black's Verzuz tweet below.