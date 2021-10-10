Kodak Black says that he and Lil Yachty are good friends nowadays, but the Florida rapper thought that Yachty was "suspect" when he first met him. Black discussed his relationship with Yachty and other rappers in the music industry in a new interview with DJ Akademiks.

“Yachty’s my boy,” Black said. “At first, Yachty was a little suspect to me, like he was a little off. I ain’t understand him.”

After initially meeting while the two were selected for XXL’s 2016 Freshman Class, Yachty and Black became closer after linking up at a party in Calabasas.

“Then when I was in prison, I’m hearing from Yachty… we video visiting, like he reaching out… yeah, I fuck with that boy,” Black continued.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

After Black was released from prison, a video surfaced online of Yachty gifting him stacks of $100 bills, reportedly amounting to $50,000, as a welcome home present.

Black added that he "always got love for Chris Brown, too… He dropped 10 racks on me.”

Later in the interview, Black discussed being friends with both NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk amidst their ongoing feud, saying that, "You don't have to pick sides."

Check out Black's interview with Akademics below.

