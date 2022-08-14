Last month, rapper Kodak Black was arrested during a traffic stop in Florida. During their search, cops found dozens of oxycodone pills along with nearly $75,000 in cash. Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone.

While he was able to bond out the next day, the "No Flockin" artist was placed on house arrest shortly after. Unhappy about the entire ordeal, Kodak took to Twitter and expressed his frustrations. "This Sh*t bogus Af I feel like This a character assassination issue Kuz theirs no way I should be getting harassed bout my tag being expired," he wrote.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

He claimed he would sue the department for everything they have-- which would include his car and money that he hasn't received. According to TMZ, Kodak and his team have asked the court to make the Florida Highway Patrol give him back his belongings. Bradford Cohen, the rapper's lawyer, said he has valid proof that the cash and vehicle weren't involved in any criminal activity.

As reported by the media outlet, the Dodge Durango was registered to Sniper Gang, the record label that Kodak manages. As for the pills, the team has already handed over a prescription for them. Lastly, Bradford claimed that the $75,000 in cash came from the artist's job, stating that he needs the money to pay for tour expenses and is often paid in cash.

The court hasn't decided on its ruling yet. HNHH will make updates as they come.

[via]