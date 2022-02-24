If you are a close follower of Kodak Black, you probably have noticed that Drake is one of his biggest idols and inspirations. Recently, Drake has reciprocated that praise to Yak. For instance, in early January of this year, Drake joined Kodak's Instagram Live to tell him he was "all that for this generation and the next one if we being honest."

This two way street of appreciation between Drizzy and Yak led to them partying together at the Super Bowl earlier this month, and now Kodak says the OVO boss is sending him money in Bitcoin now, just for kicks. On a recent call to the Breakfast Club, he told Charlamagne Tha God that Drake sent him money in Bitcoin that amounted in over a quarter of a million dollars: "Drake, we do a lot of behind the scenes talking and sh*t. I swear to God I haven't told anybody this, but the other week that n***a sent me a quarter million dollars, for no reason. My and my brother , we were in the car and this n***a text me like, 'You got Bitcoin?' I was like, 'Nah.' He said, 'Set up a Bitcoin.' So I'm putting 2 and 2 together, that's four. He was like, 'Make sure the email right and the numbers and blah blah, so when I send it...' And I was like, 'Send it? Like what you got going on? What're you 'bout to do?' This (guy) sends me 6.6 coins or something like that, and at the time sh*t was like $32,000 a coin. Over time, that sh*t got to like 40 bands a coin. So it's really like $300,000 in my Bitcoin wallet right now.

To follow-up with this discussion about Kodak and Drake's relationship, Charlamagne asked if he and Drake's label OVO had something in the works for the future, to which Kodak cryptically responded, seeming to confirm Charlamagne's suspicions: "That's crazy, Charlamagne, you smart. You got a gift from God, man. We be on some shit, we be hollerin'."

Making music with Drake would be a dream come true to Kodak Black, and it seems with Drake supporting him financially, that he could be well on his way to achieving that goal. Check out the video of Kodak on the Breakfast Club below.