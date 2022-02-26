The previous tension between Kodak Black and Master P has been spoken about by both artists over the years, but the Florida rapper revisited their interactions while chatting with Yung Joc and Streetz Morning Takeover. Years ago, Master P and Kodak Black reportedly connected for a charity event in New Orleans, but things didn't go the way either expected. During his recent interview, Kodak was asked to share his side of the story once again and he detailed why he became apprehensive about working with P.

As Kodak's story goes, he was in the Big Easy doing charitable work with P including feeding the homeless and helping children, and he claimed it was during this time that Master P offered to mentor him. Initially, said Kodak, P told him it was all out of the kindness of his heart, but later, he allegedly asked for a fee.



Tasos Katopodis / Stringer / Getty Images

Not only that, Kodak stated that Master P attempted to get him to sign a contract that would take anywhere from 10 to 20 percent commission. However, Kodak said that P wanted to teach him how to do things he had already implemented in his career, such as monetizing his YouTube channel. Although that partnership didn't work out, Kodak added that he still wanted to do charitable work with P's organization, so he called on the Rap icon for an event in his hometown.

The gathering was supposed to be an event for children of underserved communities and Kodak wanted to give them a fun experience while also delivering school supplies. He said he wanted to make sure that the kids and their families were fed at the event and hoped that the children would be able to play in bounce houses. However, when he checked in with Master P, Kodak claimed that things weren't going according to plan.

The Florida rapper alleged that Master P told him there wouldn't be any food, and when Kodak asked about having Jansport backpacks for the kids, P told him that those were too expensive and name-brand items weren't necessary. Kodak claimed that he eventually had to make calls himself to get what he wanted and added that for the amount of money given to Master P for the event, he could have planned the get-together and had cash remaining.

Then, said Kodak, when he attempted to pull up to the event, the police were there and told him that if he got out of his vehicle, he would be arrested. Later, Master P also allegedly hosted a charity event in Florida at Kodak's old middle school, and the rapper said he never even told P where he attended so he thought that was strange.

Despite their past, the two men seemed to have put it all behind them. Watch Kodak Black share his side of this story below.